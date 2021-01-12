CFO4Life Group LLC Has $498,000 Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,392 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 196.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $218.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,699,670. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $105.08 and a one year high of $221.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.81.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The business’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNP. BidaskClub raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.35.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

