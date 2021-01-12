SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $70.51

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $70.51 and last traded at $70.51, with a volume of 15936 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.61.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.41.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis grew its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 71.4% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 600,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,781,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the third quarter valued at about $8,675,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 45.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,509,000 after buying an additional 41,069 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,231,000 after buying an additional 13,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 107.5% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 82,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,108,000 after buying an additional 42,865 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

