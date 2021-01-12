Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) will report ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marchex’s earnings. Marchex reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1,000%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marchex will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.22). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.28) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Marchex.

Get Marchex alerts:

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 31.65%. The business had revenue of $26.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCHX shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Marchex in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.42.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.23. 44,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,093. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day moving average is $1.89. Marchex has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCHX. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marchex in the 2nd quarter valued at $297,000. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Marchex by 3.9% in the third quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 2,640,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after buying an additional 98,202 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Marchex by 57.1% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Marchex by 416.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 61,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Marchex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; and Marchex Sales Edge that enable businesses to understand customer conversations in phone calls and text.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marchex (MCHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marchex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marchex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.