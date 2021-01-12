Smith Barney Citigroup Increases Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Price Target to $22.00

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) had its price objective increased by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Smith Barney Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.44.

CMC stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.86. 25,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,184,147. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.24. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $24.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 82,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $1,877,215.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 769,105 shares in the company, valued at $17,589,431.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 51,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $1,080,413.58. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Commercial Metals during the second quarter worth $88,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Commercial Metals during the third quarter worth $98,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 20.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 19.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 15.9% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

