Solana Market Cap Hits $902.89 Million (SOL)

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded 23.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One Solana coin can currently be bought for about $3.45 or 0.00009946 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Solana has traded up 55.5% against the U.S. dollar. Solana has a total market cap of $902.89 million and approximately $55.99 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Solana alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00042290 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005380 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 34.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00043676 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.81 or 0.00365836 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,505.61 or 0.04343523 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00013844 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Solana Coin Profile

Solana (SOL) is a coin. It launched on October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 488,630,611 coins and its circulating supply is 261,900,607 coins. Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Solana is medium.com/solana-labs . Solana’s official website is solana.com

Buying and Selling Solana

Solana can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solana should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Solana using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SOLUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Solana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Solana and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.