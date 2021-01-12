BitWhite (BTW) Market Cap Hits $51,727.28

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One BitWhite coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitWhite has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitWhite has a market capitalization of $51,727.28 and approximately $75,676.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00007674 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 41.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000034 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000163 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitWhite is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitWhite is bitwhite.org

