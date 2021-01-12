Pacific Financial Group Inc. Sells 29,432 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 81.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,432 shares during the quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VMBS. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 11,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.87. 40,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,158,558. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.10. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $50.77 and a 12 month high of $54.74.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.136 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

