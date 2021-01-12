Datamine 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $74,003.00 (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded up 17.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. In the last seven days, Datamine has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Datamine has a market cap of $435,630.66 and $74,003.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datamine token can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000314 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004879 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00051714 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001491 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002781 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002752 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00013850 BTC.

About Datamine

Datamine (CRYPTO:DAM) is a token. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,000,190 tokens. Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com . The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency

Datamine Token Trading

Datamine can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

