Lympo (LYM) Market Cap Reaches $1.86 Million

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One Lympo token can currently be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lympo has a total market capitalization of $1.86 million and approximately $171,314.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lympo has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00042290 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005380 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00043676 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.81 or 0.00365836 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,505.61 or 0.04343523 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00013844 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Lympo

Lympo is a token. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 tokens. Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lympo’s official message board is medium.com/@lympo.io . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . The official website for Lympo is lympo.io

Buying and Selling Lympo

Lympo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lympo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lympo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

