Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.38.

OCSL has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 108,054 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $567,283.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,378,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,235,838.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 90,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $498,707.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 843,775 shares of company stock worth $4,600,469. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 97.6% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 5,822,583 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,181,000 after buying an additional 2,875,675 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 48.1% in the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,749,446 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,467,000 after acquiring an additional 568,160 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,688,426 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,172,000 after purchasing an additional 65,204 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,353,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,550,000 after acquiring an additional 112,175 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,146,563 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,549,000 after purchasing an additional 29,749 shares in the last quarter. 48.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OCSL traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $5.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,682. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $799.25 million, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.46.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $43.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.52 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 86.27%.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

