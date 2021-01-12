Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.38.
OCSL has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.
In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 108,054 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $567,283.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,378,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,235,838.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 90,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $498,707.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 843,775 shares of company stock worth $4,600,469. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Shares of OCSL traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $5.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,682. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $799.25 million, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.46.
Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $43.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.52 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 86.27%.
About Oaktree Specialty Lending
Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.
