Granite Investment Advisors LLC Buys 8,836 Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,836 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 746.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,892.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period.

IGSB stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.01. 11,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,166,218. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.99. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.21 and a 52 week high of $55.30.

