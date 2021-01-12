General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stock Position Lifted by Granite Investment Advisors LLC

Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,306 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,607 shares during the quarter. General Motors accounts for approximately 1.2% of Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $6,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the third quarter valued at about $539,368,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 9,934.1% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,843,440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $333,667,000 after buying an additional 9,745,340 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 71.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,089,454 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $407,063,000 after buying an additional 6,703,544 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 33.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,559,665 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $253,281,000 after buying an additional 2,160,331 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 240.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,601,328 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $76,973,000 after buying an additional 1,836,863 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,563,642. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 525,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $23,340,917.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,683,434 shares in the company, valued at $74,828,641.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,838,275 shares of company stock valued at $79,022,493. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE GM traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,067,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,068,570. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.84 and a 200 day moving average of $33.65. General Motors has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $46.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.45.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $35.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

GM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on General Motors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.83.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

