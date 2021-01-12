First PREMIER Bank Has $3.01 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG)

First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,658 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF accounts for about 1.2% of First PREMIER Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. First PREMIER Bank owned approximately 2.28% of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF worth $3,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $406,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 242.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 383,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,651,000 after purchasing an additional 271,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $286,000.

NYSEARCA:PHDG traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.86. 400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,532. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.58. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $39.61.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.