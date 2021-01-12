First PREMIER Bank Acquires 330 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Paychex were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 252.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,666,000 after buying an additional 23,935 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in Paychex by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 3,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Paychex by 184.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 94,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,507,000 after acquiring an additional 61,063 shares during the period. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.67.

In related news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total transaction of $6,843,000.00. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 216,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $18,152,002.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,924 shares in the company, valued at $12,049,317.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 483,252 shares of company stock worth $42,117,342. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.47. The company had a trading volume of 20,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,306. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.87 and a 12 month high of $99.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

