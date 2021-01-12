Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD)

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.69% of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF worth $5,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $888,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 365.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after buying an additional 40,101 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 42,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 123.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 33,444 shares during the period.

NASDAQ WOOD traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.68. 20 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,731. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.02. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 52-week low of $39.55 and a 52-week high of $83.74.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

