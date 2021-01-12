Granite Investment Advisors LLC Sells 808 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,431 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 808 shares during the quarter. FedEx makes up 1.4% of Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $7,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at $292,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in FedEx by 17.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,908 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in FedEx by 1,156.2% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 42,409 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $10,667,000 after purchasing an additional 39,033 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in FedEx by 251.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 135,625 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,112,000 after purchasing an additional 97,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.8% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,674 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

In other news, CEO Henry J. Maier sold 7,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $2,073,736.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,591,444.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jill Brannon sold 3,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,643 shares of company stock valued at $11,567,579. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FDX traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $244.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,054,572. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $88.69 and a 52-week high of $305.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $276.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.73. The company has a market capitalization of $64.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

FDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.00.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Read More: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.