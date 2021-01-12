Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Purchased by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.9% of First PREMIER Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 162.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $353.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,228. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $179.45 and a 52 week high of $358.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $344.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $315.36.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

