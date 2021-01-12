Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Sold by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank decreased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 1,868.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 883,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 838,881 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 61.2% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,692,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,982,000 after purchasing an additional 642,609 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 60.4% in the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,678,000 after acquiring an additional 384,960 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 81.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 799,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,349,000 after acquiring an additional 358,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 33.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 754,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,956,000 after acquiring an additional 187,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Lamar Advertising news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 3,011 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.51, for a total value of $221,338.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,821 shares in the company, valued at $868,961.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LAMR traded up $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.15. 6,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Lamar Advertising Company has a 12-month low of $30.89 and a 12-month high of $96.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.03. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 1.45.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.56). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $386.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Company will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LAMR. BidaskClub raised Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lamar Advertising from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Lamar Advertising from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.33.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

