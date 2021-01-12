First PREMIER Bank Sells 1,754 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

First PREMIER Bank reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,714 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,754 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.9% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the third quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its position in Intel by 1.9% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 11,300 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in Intel by 0.6% during the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 39,885 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 0.4% during the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 61,502 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 60.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INTC traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.73. 1,162,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,566,707. The company has a market cap of $220.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.11 and its 200 day moving average is $50.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on INTC shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. 140166 increased their price target on Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist decreased their target price on Intel from $61.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 price objective on Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.81.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $26,481.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,290.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

