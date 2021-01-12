Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 1.4% of First PREMIER Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 16,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 16,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 6,780 shares during the period.

Shares of VO stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $213.88. The company had a trading volume of 10,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,542. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $110.05 and a 12 month high of $214.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.47.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

