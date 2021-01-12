The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by TrimTabs Asset Management LLC

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Progressive by 27.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 205,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,467,000 after acquiring an additional 20,057 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 103.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 105,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,977,000 after purchasing an additional 53,677 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in The Progressive during the third quarter worth about $1,434,000. Finally, Barings LLC grew its stake in shares of The Progressive by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 37,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 13,311 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PGR traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $95.61. 24,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,347,549. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $55.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $62.18 and a 12-month high of $102.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.26 and a 200 day moving average of $91.92.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 12.13%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 68.45%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PGR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays started coverage on The Progressive in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.07.

In other news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $573,726.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,435,300.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $329,249.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,524,236.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,018 shares of company stock valued at $6,310,828. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

