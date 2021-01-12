First PREMIER Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

First PREMIER Bank reduced its position in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,074 shares during the period. NorthWestern accounts for approximately 2.9% of First PREMIER Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. First PREMIER Bank owned about 0.24% of NorthWestern worth $7,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NWE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 1.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 5.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 7.4% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

NWE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered NorthWestern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NorthWestern to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of NorthWestern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of NorthWestern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $136,188.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NWE traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.67. 4,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,763. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. NorthWestern Co. has a one year low of $45.06 and a one year high of $80.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.35.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $280.61 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

NorthWestern Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE).

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.