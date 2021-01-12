Bremer Bank National Association Acquires 104 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Bremer Bank National Association boosted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,608 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 1.4% of Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in Facebook during the third quarter worth about $2,222,276,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $590,767,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 15.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,216,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,856 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Facebook by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,505,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 11.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,775,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,560,074,000 after buying an additional 1,013,956 shares during the last quarter. 59.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $118,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,962. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total value of $11,861,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,107,694 shares of company stock valued at $304,256,943 over the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Facebook from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.24.

FB traded down $2.48 on Tuesday, hitting $254.36. The company had a trading volume of 429,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,994,135. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.57. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67. The company has a market cap of $724.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

