Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Purchases 772 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 772 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mirova bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter worth $79,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Republic Services in the third quarter valued at $93,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Republic Services by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 22.2% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

NYSE RSG traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $95.32. 1,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,173,447. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.37 and a 12 month high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.98. The stock has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.61.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.90%.

In other news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $4,097,425.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,367,738. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RSG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.38.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.