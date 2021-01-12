Total Investment Management Inc. Has $510,000 Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Total Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,382 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 471 shares during the quarter. The Boeing accounts for approximately 0.1% of Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Newport Trust Co boosted its stake in The Boeing by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 35,141,250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,807,443,000 after acquiring an additional 838,659 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 15.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,835,189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,323,000 after purchasing an additional 775,814 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 7.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,493,913 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $640,435,000 after purchasing an additional 229,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 49,169.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,617,693 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $432,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 2.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,583,031 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $426,872,000 after purchasing an additional 69,535 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $206.78. The stock had a trading volume of 348,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,617,504. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $349.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $219.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.84.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.75.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

