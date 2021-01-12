CFO4Life Group LLC Invests $384,000 in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Hologic during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Hologic by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Hologic by 776.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kevin R. Thornal sold 16,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $1,248,137.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,849 shares in the company, valued at $3,022,417.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $362,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,533.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

HOLX stock traded down $0.86 on Tuesday, reaching $77.66. 14,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,157,773. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.27. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.49 and a 12 month high of $81.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HOLX. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub lowered Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.12.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

