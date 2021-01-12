Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Position Reduced by Pacific Financial Group Inc.

Pacific Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 82.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,107 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 1.1% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 137.5% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.55. The stock had a trading volume of 216,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,201,033. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.63. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $28.46 and a 52 week high of $49.18.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.