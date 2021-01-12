CFO4Life Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GSLC. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 32.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 283.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000.

NYSEARCA GSLC traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,879. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.46. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $44.30 and a 1-year high of $77.11.

