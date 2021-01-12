CFO4Life Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

CFO4Life Group LLC reduced its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,398 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1,628.6% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 121 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRL. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $237.00 to $256.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Argus upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.11.

Shares of NYSE:CRL traded down $2.29 on Tuesday, hitting $274.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,991. The company has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.45. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.58 and a 12 month high of $276.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $244.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.66.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.53. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP William D. Barbo sold 2,150 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.29, for a total value of $508,023.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,874.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 6,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.28, for a total value of $1,686,636.92. Insiders sold a total of 30,889 shares of company stock worth $7,307,020 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

