CFO4Life Group LLC Makes New $439,000 Investment in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Posted by on Jan 12th, 2021


CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VLUE. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $109,000.

BATS VLUE traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $90.84. 500,430 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.15.

