Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Raises Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 31.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,183,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,955,000 after purchasing an additional 525,733 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Nucor by 263.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 645,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,940,000 after buying an additional 467,725 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Nucor by 123.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after buying an additional 371,876 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 209.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 544,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,586,000 after acquiring an additional 368,900 shares during the period. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 74.3% in the third quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 750,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,670,000 after acquiring an additional 319,879 shares during the period. 70.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Nucor news, EVP David A. Sumoski sold 21,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total value of $998,703.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,143 shares in the company, valued at $6,617,552.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total transaction of $538,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,419,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,720 shares of company stock valued at $2,135,672. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NUE traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.02. 45,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,438,494. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.69 and a 200-day moving average of $48.09. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $27.52 and a 52 week high of $57.75. The stock has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.28, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

NUE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Nucor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Nucor from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.27.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

