Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Acquires 1,105 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,714 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHKP. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 467.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHKP shares. BidaskClub lowered Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Mizuho raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $141.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.71.

Check Point Software Technologies stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $133.76. The company had a trading volume of 8,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,324. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.82. The firm has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.66. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $80.06 and a 12-month high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $509.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.47 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 41.47%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.