Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Raises Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,402 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MO. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 10,863 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,481,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,970,000 after purchasing an additional 273,916 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 208.6% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 45,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 30,742 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 80.1% in the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 12,103 shares during the period. 59.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MO shares. BidaskClub downgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.67.

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.94. 158,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,512,624. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.61, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $51.78.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.40%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.52%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.