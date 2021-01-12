Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 38.43% and a negative return on equity of 31.52%.

KRUS stock traded up $2.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.01. 1,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,308. The firm has a market cap of $175.27 million, a P/E ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 2.25. Kura Sushi USA has a twelve month low of $5.07 and a twelve month high of $25.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.18 and its 200 day moving average is $14.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KRUS. ValuEngine raised Kura Sushi USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.17.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine through a revolving sushi service model. It operates 28 restaurants across six states. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

