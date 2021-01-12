Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Hits New 12-Month High at $31.01

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.01 and last traded at $31.03, with a volume of 2309 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.55.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AQUA shares. Robert W. Baird raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.60.

The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.51 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $383.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.94 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, EVP Anthony Webster sold 12,500 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,112. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Investors Fund V. Lp Aea sold 8,307,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $206,861,505.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,371,425 shares of company stock valued at $208,578,941. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 5.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,335,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,653,000 after acquiring an additional 393,120 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 198,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 371,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,873,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 32.6% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 61,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 11.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 111,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

