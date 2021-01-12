Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (CMCL) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 14th

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

Caledonia Mining has increased its dividend payment by 143.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Caledonia Mining has a dividend payout ratio of 12.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL traded down $0.60 on Tuesday, reaching $16.24. 132,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,186. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.73. Caledonia Mining has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $29.39.

Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.36 million during the quarter. Caledonia Mining had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 11.90%.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Caledonia Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th.

Caledonia Mining Company Profile

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals; and silver. It primarily holds a 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

