Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 31.52% and a negative net margin of 38.43%.

KRUS opened at $18.75 on Tuesday. Kura Sushi USA has a twelve month low of $5.07 and a twelve month high of $25.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.59. The company has a market cap of $156.41 million, a PE ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 2.25.

KRUS has been the subject of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Roth Capital increased their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine through a revolving sushi service model. It operates 28 restaurants across six states. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

