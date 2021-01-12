Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CPH:VWS) Given “Sell” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CPH:VWS)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VWS. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has an average rating of “Buy”.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 12-month low of €357.40 ($420.47) and a 12-month high of €632.50 ($744.12).

Vestas Wind Systems A/S is a Denmark-based company active within the wind power industry. The Company operates through two segments, Project and Service. The Project segment is responsible for sale of wind power plants and wind turbines, among others. The Service segment contains provision of services related to the Company’s offer, as well as sale of spare parts and other activities.

