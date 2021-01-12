Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Sets New 1-Year High at $29.42

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.42 and last traded at $28.93, with a volume of 2922 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

The company has a market cap of $793.50 million, a PE ratio of 499.50 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.51.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $151.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 4.47%. On average, research analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mike F. Chang sold 88,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $2,480,854.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lucas S. Chang sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $190,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,386.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,529 shares of company stock valued at $4,048,889. Corporate insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AOSL. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 3.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 805,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,762,000 after buying an additional 304,800 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 4.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 13.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 148,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.