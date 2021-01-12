Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Sets New 1-Year High at $29.42

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.42 and last traded at $28.93, with a volume of 2922 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.50.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.
The company has a market cap of $793.50 million, a PE ratio of 499.50 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.51.
In other news, CEO Mike F. Chang sold 88,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $2,480,854.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lucas S. Chang sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $190,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,386.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,529 shares of company stock valued at $4,048,889. Corporate insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AOSL. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 3.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 805,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,762,000 after buying an additional 304,800 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 4.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 13.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 148,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.65% of the company’s stock.
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile (NASDAQ:AOSL)
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.
Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.