United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Sets New 12-Month High at $31.93

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.93 and last traded at $31.71, with a volume of 135 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.43.

Several research analysts have commented on UCBI shares. Stephens began coverage on United Community Banks in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of United Community Banks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.21. United Community Banks had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $177.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 30.25%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in United Community Banks by 703.8% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 467.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in United Community Banks by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI)

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage and construction, consumer direct loans, and indirect auto loans, as well as home equity lines of credits.

