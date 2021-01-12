Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $275.29

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $275.29 and last traded at $272.64, with a volume of 49 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $272.97.

LFUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Littelfuse from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $289.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Littelfuse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.00.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $248.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.15. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.83, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.17.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $391.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.09 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.77%. As a group, research analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Littelfuse news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 315,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,196,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gordon Hunter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,325,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,473,265. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,426 shares of company stock worth $22,514,419. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LFUS. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Littelfuse during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the third quarter worth approximately $1,107,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 3.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Littelfuse during the 3rd quarter valued at about $379,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Littelfuse by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

About Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, solid state relays, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, gas discharge tubes, and position, fluid, and temperature sensors; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, integrated circuits, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Story: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.