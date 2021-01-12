Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $17.26

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.26 and last traded at $17.10, with a volume of 2939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.09.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMKR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Amkor Technology from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine lowered Amkor Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Amkor Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.24.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.08.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 6.39%. Amkor Technology’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total value of $56,565.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,307.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Charles Stone sold 28,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $428,906.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,400.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,938,896. 59.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Amkor Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Amkor Technology by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the third quarter worth $117,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the third quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the third quarter valued at about $162,000. Institutional investors own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

