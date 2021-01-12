Short Interest in Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Increases By 291.8%

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 124,600 shares, an increase of 291.8% from the December 15th total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 281,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
OTCMKTS DBCCF traded up $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.09. 244,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,252. Decibel Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.06.
About Decibel Cannabis
