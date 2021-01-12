Short Interest in Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Increases By 291.8%

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 124,600 shares, an increase of 291.8% from the December 15th total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 281,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS DBCCF traded up $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.09. 244,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,252. Decibel Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.06.

Get Decibel Cannabis alerts:

About Decibel Cannabis

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc engages the cultivation, processing, production, and retail sale of cannabis products in Canada. It offers cannabis flower under the Qwest and Qwest Reserve brands; and cannabis pre-rolls under the Blendcraft by Qwest brand. The company is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing of various cannabis derivative products.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Decibel Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decibel Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.