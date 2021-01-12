Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the December 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of Parks! America stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.44. 10,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,520. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.33. Parks! America has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.64.

Parks! America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and operating local and regional theme parks and attractions in the United States. It owns and operates two Wild Animal Safari theme parks located in Pine Mountain, Georgia; and Strafford, Missouri. The company was formerly known as Great American Family Parks, Inc and changed its name to Parks! America, Inc in June 2008.

