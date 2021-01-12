Giant (GIC) Market Capitalization Hits $84,924.68

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 12th. During the last seven days, Giant has traded 45.4% lower against the dollar. Giant has a total market capitalization of $84,924.68 and approximately $7,668.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Giant token can currently be purchased for $0.0096 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $95.31 or 0.00276079 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 90.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00012920 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00025390 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00007243 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004386 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 67.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Giant Profile

Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Giant’s total supply is 8,884,727 tokens. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Giant’s official website is giantpay.network. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It is a cryptocurrency designed to work with the Giant exchange, a decentralized exchange built on top of blockchain technology, which provides the exchange rate of several cryptocurrencies, such as BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC. GIC features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Giant Token Trading

Giant can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Giant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Giant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

