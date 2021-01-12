Short Interest in Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP) Rises By 319.2%

Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, a growth of 319.2% from the December 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

CELP has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Cypress Environmental Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cypress Environmental Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cypress Environmental Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

Get Cypress Environmental Partners alerts:

Shares of Cypress Environmental Partners stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.47. The company had a trading volume of 68,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,993. Cypress Environmental Partners has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $9.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. Cypress Environmental Partners had a return on equity of 41.51% and a net margin of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $48.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cypress Environmental Partners will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Cypress Environmental Partners Company Profile

Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. provides independent inspection, integrity, and support services in North America. The company operates in three segments: Pipeline Inspection Services (PIS), Pipeline & Process Services (PPS), and Water and Environmental Services (WES). The PIS segment offers inspection and integrity services on a various infrastructure assets, including midstream pipelines, gathering systems, and distribution systems.

Featured Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Cypress Environmental Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cypress Environmental Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.