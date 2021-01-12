BOLT Reaches Market Cap of $4.51 Million (BOLT)

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. BOLT has a market capitalization of $4.51 million and $200,900.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BOLT has traded 63.6% higher against the US dollar. One BOLT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BOLT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00042278 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005406 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00044535 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $123.32 or 0.00357209 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,494.10 or 0.04327936 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00013847 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About BOLT

BOLT (CRYPTO:BOLT) is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. The official message board for BOLT is medium.com/bolt-global . BOLT’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BOLT is www.bolt-token.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

Buying and Selling BOLT

BOLT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOLT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOLT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOLT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOLT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.