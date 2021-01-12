Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (WBR.TO) (WBR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on January 29th

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (WBR.TO) (TSE:WBR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 14th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0276 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.
Shares of Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (WBR.TO) stock traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$5.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,268. Waterloo Brewing Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$2.08 and a twelve month high of C$6.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$5.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.24. The stock has a market cap of C$194.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.01, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.79.
Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (WBR.TO) (TSE:WBR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$22.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waterloo Brewing Ltd. will post 0.2504325 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (WBR.TO) Company Profile
Waterloo Brewing Ltd. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of alcohol-based products. The company produces, sells, markets, and distributes bottled, canned, and draft premium beer under the Waterloo brand name; and value beer under the Laker and Red Cap brands. It also produces, sells, and markets vodka-based coolers and ciders under the Seagram trademark; beer under the LandShark brand name; and coolers under the Margaritaville trademark.
