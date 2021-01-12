Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (WBR.TO) (WBR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on January 29th

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (WBR.TO) (TSE:WBR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 14th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0276 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (WBR.TO) stock traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$5.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,268. Waterloo Brewing Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$2.08 and a twelve month high of C$6.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$5.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.24. The stock has a market cap of C$194.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.01, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (WBR.TO) (TSE:WBR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$22.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waterloo Brewing Ltd. will post 0.2504325 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Cormark increased their target price on Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (WBR.TO) from C$6.00 to C$7.25 in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (WBR.TO) Company Profile

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of alcohol-based products. The company produces, sells, markets, and distributes bottled, canned, and draft premium beer under the Waterloo brand name; and value beer under the Laker and Red Cap brands. It also produces, sells, and markets vodka-based coolers and ciders under the Seagram trademark; beer under the LandShark brand name; and coolers under the Margaritaville trademark.

