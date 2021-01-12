Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 491,400 shares, a growth of 333.3% from the December 15th total of 113,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 644,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ALSMY shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised Alstom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BNP Paribas raised Alstom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALSMY traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.68. 124,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,796. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.28. Alstom has a 12 month low of $3.18 and a 12 month high of $6.70.

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

