Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Updates Q4 2020 IntraDay Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2020

IntraDay earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.08-2.12 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $835-840 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $825.2 million.Five Below also updated its FY 2020

IntraDay guidance to 2.07-2.11 EPS.

Five Below stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $190.25. The company had a trading volume of 5,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,067. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $47.53 and a fifty-two week high of $189.75. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.58.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. Five Below had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $476.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Five Below will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FIVE. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Five Below from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $159.78.

In other news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 12,800 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $2,072,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,954 shares in the company, valued at $7,278,951.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald Sargent sold 20,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.71, for a total transaction of $3,194,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,987,590.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,461 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,259. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

