Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Updates Q4 2020 IntraDay Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2020
IntraDay earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.08-2.12 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $835-840 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $825.2 million.Five Below also updated its FY 2020
IntraDay guidance to 2.07-2.11 EPS.
Five Below stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $190.25. The company had a trading volume of 5,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,067. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $47.53 and a fifty-two week high of $189.75. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.58.
Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. Five Below had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $476.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Five Below will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 12,800 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $2,072,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,954 shares in the company, valued at $7,278,951.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald Sargent sold 20,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.71, for a total transaction of $3,194,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,987,590.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,461 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,259. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
About Five Below
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.
